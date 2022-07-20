PWD assures to repair leakages

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur, July 20

The Public Works Department (PWD) has assured the Divisional Sports Complex , Mankapur authorities and Nagpur District Badminton Associaiton (NDBA) to repair the leakages on the roof of the complex within 15 days.

The Lokmat Times in its July 20 edition highlighted how the rainwater leakages are spoiling the huva court at Divisional Sports Complex ahead of the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) international tournament to be held in the city from September 13 to 18.

After news appeared on Wednesday, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar swung into action and met deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil on the sports complex premises.

Talking to Lokmat Times about his meeting Kashikar said, “ Today I personally met Shekhar Patil and expressed the concern over the leakages. I also had a telephonic conversation with the concerned PWD executive engineer about issue. I highlighted how the tournament is prestigious for us since it will be organised in the hometown of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BAI treasurer Arun Lakhani. He assured me to repair the leakages within 15 days”. Kashikar said he also discussed the issues of the lighting system and flooring with the deputy director.