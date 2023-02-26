Qidwai, Eagle to play super division final
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 26, 2023 07:45 PM 2023-02-26T19:45:02+5:30 2023-02-26T19:45:02+5:30
In the senior division tournament, Young Junior Boys thrashed Shakti Club 6-0. Thanks to Aman who netted three goals ...
In the senior division tournament, Young Junior Boys thrashed Shakti Club 6-0. Thanks to Aman who netted three goals in the 50th, 65th and 70th minutes. He was well supported by Aashish who netted two in 58th and 69th minutes. Earlier Bhavesh Kathaute opened the scoring in the very fourth minute.Open in app