Qureshi elected HM vice-president

The returning officer Bhagwatrao Gaikwad who is a retired district judge declared the committee during an AGM of the association held in Pune on Thursday.

Sharad Madake was the assistant returning officer. Sopan Katke was MOA observer whereas Mahesh Bendbhar was Hockey India observer.

It is learnt that Bhore and executive committee member Poonam Durge of Gondia will represent Hockey Maharashtra in Hockey India elections. Krishna Prakash of Thane and Manish Anand (Pune) are the new president and secretary respectively. Now the

ockey players of Nagpur will be able to take part in the State championships of Hockey Maharashtra.

It is pertinent to note that Vidarbha players were unable to participate in the national championship after HI derecognized Vidarbha Hockey Association following Indian Olympic Association’s One-State-One-Unit diktat. Hockey Maharashtra also had barred teams affiliated with VHA from participating in the state-level competitions.

But then Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association applied for affiliation with Hockey Maharashtra immediately after VHA’s disaffiliation. A few other districts from Vidarbha too joined Hockey Maharashtra. Four districts from Vidarbha found place in the new 17-member Hockey Maharashtra body.

The new executive committee

President: Krishna Prakash (Thane); Senior Vice President: Manoj Bhore (Pune); Vice-Presidents: Parvez Qureshi (Nagpur), Dhananjay Mahadik (Mumbai City), Manisha Akre (Yavatmal), Dr Anita Kolhe (Jalgaon); Secretary: Manish Anand (Pune), Joint Secretaries: Pankaj Bharashakale (Aurangabad), Adrian D’Souza (Mumbai Suburbs), Vaishali Saimon (Bhandara), Surabhi Bhosale (Osmanabad); Treasurer: Kailash Sonar (Raigad); Executive Members: Ajij Sayyed (Nashik), Zarar Qureshi (Solapur), Helen Mary (Mumbai City), Surekha Patil (Kolhapur), Poonam Durge (Gondia).