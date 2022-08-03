Rabbani, DPS (Kamptee) enter final

Nagpur, August 3

Title favourite MM Rabbani High School and DPS, Kamptee set up a title clash in Under-14 (Rural) Football Tournament organised by DSO at Divisional Sports Complex ground, Mankapur here on Wednesday.

In the semi-final, MM Rabbani defeated BVM Koradi 3-0. Thanks to Mohammad Shadhnihal who netted consecutive goals in the 7th and 11th minutes. After a change of ends, Mohammad Rehan struck in the 40th minute.

DPS Kamptee entered the final defeating St Joseph's Fetri 4-1. Asad Abkani played an important role in DPS victory by scoring a brace in the 8th and 35th minutes. He was well supported by Tejas Murmare (17th min) and Aarav Gajbhiye (39th min). For St Joseph's H Sheikh scored the lonely goal in the 37th minute.