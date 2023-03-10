IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders to start preparatory camp on March 21

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin its camp in Kolkata on March 21, informed Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly on Thursday.

“The KKR camp will begin from March 21 onwards. The camp will be held at the Jadavpur University ground on the first three days before shifting to the Eden Gardens,” Ganguly said at a press conference here. The CAB chief said the association might continue with the L.R. Shukla-led coaching staff, who guided the Bengal men’s side to Ranji Trophy final, in the next season.