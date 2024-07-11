Rabbani, DPS (Lava) enter U-15 final

Rabbani playing up to their reputation drubbed BVM Ashti 4-0. Abdul Rehman opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Two minutes later Nehal Akhtar increased the lead 2-0. The third goal for Rabbani came through Rehan Pathan in the 16th minute. One minute later Mohammad Nashit Ansari scored the spectacular goal to seal the fate of opponents.,

DPS Lava entered the final defeating St Joseph's Fetri 1-0. Thanks to Swarit Waghmare who scored the winning goal in the fourth minute.

On Friday, the Under-17 rural final will be played between Ira International and MM Rabbani High School at 9. 30 am followed by third-place match between K John Asoli and DPS Lava at 10.15 am. In city Under-15 boys section, SFS Sadar will take on CPS Dabha in the first semi-final at 10.45 am followed by second semi-fiinal between St John's and Centre Point School, Katol Road at 11.15 am. The final between ST John's and SFS Sadar in Under-17 city boys will be played at 11.45 a,m. At 12.30 pm the hardline final will be played between BVM Shrikrishnanagar and Narayana Vidyalayam.