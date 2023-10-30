Rabbnai, MOIL play 1-1 draw

During injury time of the first half, Aman Kathaute gave a 1-0 lead to MOIL. Ankit Yadav's shot rebounded from Rabbani goalkeeper's hanf. Aman made no mistake and converted it into the goal.

After a change of ends, Mohammad Oawis leveled the score on solo effort from centre line defeating rival defenders.

In the 61st minute Rabbani were reduced to ten when Miskat Jamal was given marching orders for his rough tackle.