Rahul bounce back to beat MOIL XI

Nagpur, Jan 8

Staging a spectacular comeback, defending champions Rahul Sankritayan Club defeated MOIL XI 3-1 in the Super League on JSWElite DivisionFootball Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at JSW's Kalmeshwar ground here on Saturday.

MOIL were leading till 17th minute. Thanks to Sachin Nonhare who scored an excellent goal. After facing goal, Rahul forwards too launched series of attacks in the rival citadel. As a result during an injury time of first half, Badal Soren equalised the score. In the second half both the teams played aggressively. In the 61st minute, Soren netted fabulous goal and gave 2-1 lead to Rahul. Six minutes later Bleson Saji struck and sealed the fate of the opponents.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Abid Sheikh (47th min) and Valerian Paul (48th min) of Rahul Club. Similarly, two MOIL players Christopher Santiago (93rd min)and Youraj Dudhnag (94th min) were also warned. No match will be played on Sunday. On Monday Rahul Club will take on Ansar Sporting whereas on Tuesday, MOIL will lock horns with Young Muslim. All matches will be played at JSW Kalmeshwar ground and no spectators will be allowed to enter the premises of JSW due to Covid restrictions.