Rahul Club win KKM football title

Nagpur, May27

Rahul Sanskrutayan Club defeated Ansar Sporting 1-0 to win football title in Khasar Krida Mahotsav at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday evening.

During an injury time of the first half, Abid Sheikh scored an all-important goal . In the second half Ansar Sporting tried their best to score an equaliser but in vain.

During the proceedings Sagar Chintala (22nd min) and Sufiyan (85th min) were warned for their rough tackle. Earlier Ansar's Sharique Nadeem (18th min) was also warned.

Former MLA Dr Milnd Mane, Vicky Kukreja, Nagesh Sahare and Sunil Agrawal

graced the prize distribution function. NDFA president Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, Sanjay Kathale, Satyanaryan Jerpoth, Abid Khan, Khalid Amari, Shesh Rao Gotmare, Sanjay Choudhary, Dilip Gaur were also present.

Rahul Club walked away with Rs 1 lakh cash and trophy whereas runners-up team

Ansar Sporting Club received Rs 75,000 and trophy. Third place holder SECR got Rs 51,000 and trophy.

Individual prizes

Best player of tournament: Abid Sheikh , best goalkeeper: Shubham Kanojiya,

best defender: Stanley Peter, best half: Vasu Kanojiya, best player of losing side:

Saurabh Akhtar, best defender of losing side: Sakeeb Anwar