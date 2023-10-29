Rahul drub Big Ben 4-1

Rahul Club had the upper hand right from the beginning. In the 18th minute, Valarien Paul opened the scoring on a rebound. Sagar kicked the ball towards Big Ben goalkeeper and that rebounded from his hand. Paul made no mistake and perfectly seized the opportunity.

In the 30th minute, Sagar Chintala converted the penalty as Big Ben's Mehul committed a foul inside the 'D' area.

During an injury time of the first half, Rahul Mundri increased the lead 3-0 from top of the 'D' area dodging the rival defenders.

After a change of ends, in the 68th minute, Deva Maske reduced the deficit for Big Ben. The fourth goal for Rahul came thru Badal Soren on the right wing cross of Sufiyan.