Rahul, YMFC play 1-1 draw

Nagpur, Dec 15

Defending champion Rahul Club and runners-up Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) played out a 1-1 draw in JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at JSW ground, Kalmeshwar here on Wednesday.

There was lot of action since the beginning as both the goals came in the first seven minutes. In the fifth minute, Sagar Chintala struck for Rahul Club on a penalty kick. When Badal Soren of Rahul was advancing into 'D' area Youn Muslim's Hasnain floored him. As a result match referee offered a penalty kick to Rahul and Chintala made no mistake and converted it into goal. However, two minutes later Fahad leveled the score. On Thursday, Nagpur Academy will play Nagur Blues at 2.30 p.m.