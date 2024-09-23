Rajasthan frustrate Vid to score 277 for 5

At stumps, Mahipal Lomror was playing on 33 in the company of wicketkeeper batter Kunal Singh Rathore (12). Rajasthan batters frustrated Vidarbha bowlers throughout the day by making partnerships. The day belonged to captain Deepak Hooda 77 (97 b, 6x4, 3x6) and Salman Khan 52 (128 b , 7x4) who scored brilliant half-centuries.

Earlier Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Rajasthan openers Yash Kothari 37 (88b, 6x4) and Sumit Godara 17 (41b, 3x4) confidently played out Vidarbha pace duo Umesh Yadav and Aditya Thakare in the crucial first hour. On the score of 33 Darshan Nalkande gave breakthrough to Vidarbha dismissing Godara in the 15th over. After his departure, Manav Shuthar gave good company to Kothari and both stitched up 41 run partnership for the second wicket. Left arm spinner Aditya Sarvate finally broke their partnership castling Kothari with 74 runs on board. After departure of both the openers, Suthar 46 (88b, 7x4) and Salman Khan negotiated the Vidarbha spinners. Both added 47 run for the third wicket partnership. When Suthar was going towards half century,stumper Akshay Wadkar caught him off Harsh Dubey with 121 runs on board. Leading from the front, Deepak Hooda comparatively played aggressively. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries, Hooda and Khan added 61 run for the fourth wicket partnership. Finally on the score of 182, Dubey removed Khan. Experienced Lomror and Deepak Hooda frustrated Vidarbha bowlers and made 75 run partnership for the fifth wicket When Hooda was going solid, he was ran out by Dubey.

For Vidarbha, Dubey claimed two wickets for 79 runs whereas Aditya Sarvate and Darshan Nalkande were chipped in with one each.

Brief scores

Rajasthan 1st innings: 277 fir 5 in 88 overs (Deepak Hooda 77, Salman Khan 52, Manav Suthar 46, Yash Kothari 37, Mahipal Lomror 33 batting, Kunal Singh Rathore 12 batting, Harsh Dubey 2 for 79)vs Vidarbha.