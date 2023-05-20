Rajasthan take first innings lead over Vid

Sparsh Borkar was the pick of the Vidarbha bowlers, picking up four wickets for 14 runs. Vidarbha will be looking to mop up Rajasthan’s tail quickly on Day 3 and get some quick runs in a bid to force an outright victory.

BRIEF SCORES (At close Day 2)

Vidarbha 1st innings 153 all out in 56.3 overs

Rajasthan 1st innings 224/8 in 84 overs (Darshan Pachar 39, Yatharth Bhardwaj 45, Nitin Amrotthiya 41, Miran Khan 52 batting; Sparsh Borkar 4/14, Jayesh Kumbhare 2/65)

Rajasthan lead by 71 runs