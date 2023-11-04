Rajbhasha awards distributed at PNB

Assistant General Manager Harish Vasankar, Rajneesh Jain, Sushil Kumar and other senior officers formally inaugurated the ceremony by lighting the lamp Senior Manager of Rajbhasha Mamta Warke presented the welcome address and progress report of Rajbhasha implementation in the bank. Senior Manager (loan) Neha Jhade read out the Hindi message of home minister Amit Shah. Staff member of Amravati main branch Apeksha Phadnis read out the Hindi message of Atul Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Ashish Chaturvedi requested all the staff members that as per the annual programme of the union Home Ministry and as per the expectations of the Head Office, we should use Hindi more and more in the internal working of the bank.