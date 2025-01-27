Rajendra boys, St Joseph's girls triumph

Rajendra High School, Mahal boys and the girls' team from St. Joseph's Convent, Mohannagar won the titles in the Campus Club Premier League Cricket Tournament organised by Lokmat Campus Club and Saoji Masale at the D. Y. Patil International School Sports Academy ground in MIHAN area.

In the boys' final of 12 overs each, Rajendra High School recorded a 63-run victory over DPS Kamptee Road. In the girls' final, St. Joseph's Convent defeated SOS Beltarodi by nine wickets.

Batting first, Rajendra High School scored 119 runs for 3 wickets . DPS team was restricted to 56 for 3. Aryan Bais of Rajendra High School was declared the man of the match for scoring 62 runs in 33 balls.

In the girls final, SOS Beltarodi scored 69 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 10 overs. St. Joseph's achieved the winning target in 7.4 overs for the loss of one wicket. Eliza Anthony, the winning team's batswoman, who scored 3k runs, was declared the man of the match.

VCA Selection Committee Head Vivek Naidu , MKH Sancheti School director Amit Yenurkar, Saoji Masala Marketing Head Sushant Sharma, Lokmat Nagpur Unit Head Ashish Jain, Assistant Vice President and Sports Head Mateen Khan, former cricketer Baburao Yadav distributed the prizes. The winning and runner-up teams were awarded attractive trophies and individual awards were given to the players who performed well.