Rajendra HS emerge champion

Asked to bat first, Poddar International finished with 229/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Nagesh Umale top-scored with 91 off 148 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries. He shared a 116-run stand for the second wicket with Malhar Dhuraad (65, 71b, 4x9, 6x1). Aryan Kumar chipped in with 38. For Rajendra HS, Ariz Khan bagged three wickets for 43 runs.

Defending champions Rajendra HS had no difficulty whatsoever in chasing down the target in 43.5 overs for the loss of only four wickets.

Opener Kuwar Bawankar made 52 off 74 balls to set the tone of the innings. Skipper Priyanshu Jachak hit a run-a-ball 84 with 10 boundaries to set up his team’s victory. He was well supported by Aryan Das, who made an unbeaten 43 off 77 balls.

BRIEF SCORES

Poddar International School: 229/5 in 50 overs (Nagesh Umale 91, Malhar Dhuraad 65, Aryan Kumar 38; Ariz Khan 3/43).

Rajendra HS: 232/4 in 53.5 overs (Kuwar Bawankar 52, Priyanshu Jachak 84, Aryan Das 43 not out)

Result: Rajendra High School won by 6 wickets