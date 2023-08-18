Rajendra HS U-14 cricket chap
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-08-18T19:50:02+5:30 2023-08-18T19:50:02+5:30
In the final match, Rajendra High School and Jr.College defeated of Swami Narayan Vidyalaya, Wardhaman Nagar,by 40 ...
In the final match, Rajendra High School and Jr.College defeated of Swami Narayan Vidyalaya, Wardhaman Nagar,by 40 runs and qualified for the divisional level.
Rajendra High School batted first and scored 98 runs for 2 wickets in 9 overs. Kaustubh Choudhari scored 39 runs in 23 balls and captain Krish Sonkusare contributed 44 runs in 24 balls. In reply, Swami Narayan Vidyalaya
scored 58 runs in 9 overs for Rajendra School Priyanshu Jachak contributed to the
team's victory by dismissing four batsmen.
Secretary Mohan Nahatkar, joint secretary Vivek Nahatkar, headmistress
.Neeta Jadhav, assistant headmaster Mahadeo Mitkari, supervisor
Ranjana Choudhari, Dr. Smita Nahatkar, coach Tushar Nahatkar,
sports teacher Subhash Thawkar, Niraj Moraskar, Rajashree
Lamkhade and all teachers congratulated the players and wished them good luck
for the next level competition.Open in app