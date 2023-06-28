Delhi electrocution death: Human Rights body sends notice to Railway Board chairman

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the chairman of the Railway Board, the Delhi government and the city police chief after a woman died of electrocution on the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

According to a statement, the NHRC said that they are taking suo motu cognizance of the matter taking reference to the media reports about the woman who was electrocuted to death at the railway station on June 25.

"Reportedly, she clutched an electric pole for support in a waterlogged area, where the people alight from the taxis on the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station. Her sister too received a shock in efforts to rescue her. Allegedly, the victim's family has also claimed that despite the police station being only a few metres away from the spot, no one came to help in time," read the NHRC notice.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Chairman, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

They have asked for details including the present status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the officers/officials responsible for the negligence, and the compensation, if any, paid to the aggrieved family.

The Commission has also asked about the steps being taken or proposed to be taken by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The NHRC said that the details of the incident as per media reports, if true, amount to a grave violation of the human rights of the victim and her family due to the apparent negligence of the authorities contributing to waterlogging and open electrical wires.

They emphasised that besides, the civic and electricity authorities, the Railways also failed to keep a vigil on such life-threatening lapses at the New Delhi Railway Station, especially since it is one of the busiest public places in the National Capital Territory.

The deceased was identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar, Delhi.

Sakshi Ahuja reached the New Delhi railway station at around 5.30 am with her relatives to go to Bhopal. Due to heavy rain, there was water logging on the premises. While trying to avoid drenched in the waterlogging she grabbed an electric pole which caused electrocution, said an eyewitness.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman has blamed the concerned authority for negligence.

"We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," says Lokesh Kumar Chopra, father of the deceased woman.

The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi bringing respite to people from heat, however, the rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

