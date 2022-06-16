Ramtek sports complex row: Sports dept breaks lock, lets players practise

Nagpur, June 16

The sports department on Thursday broke the lock of Ramtek indoor sports complex put up by the contractor over non-payment and allowed players and public to begin using facility. The contractor has threatened to take legal action.

The contractor Jawahar Kumbhalkar had locked the main gate two days back to protest non-payment of his dues. He also put up a banner proclaiming the complex would not open until he gets full payment from Public Works Department (PWD). PWD denied any dues were pending and said the premises had been handed over to sports department.

Kumbhalkar told Lokmat Times, “If PWD says the complex belongs to sports department, why did they paste their own notice on gate? I have no option but to take legal action against the authorities. I have all documents with us and will soon consult our lawyer.”

Asked why PWD will pay for additional work which was not mentioned in original work order, Kumbhalkar said, “I did additional work only after approval by PWD. I am not a fool to spend so much money (around Rs 10 lakh) without their nod,” he said.

Meanwhile, district sports officer Pallavi Dhatrak confirmed sporting activities at the hall have resumed. “If we lodge the complaint against the contractor, he would land in big trouble. We have avoided it. The building belongs to us. It is a dispute between the contractor and PWD and we have nothing to do with it," she said.