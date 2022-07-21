Rapid chess tournament on July 23, 24

The tournament is sponsored by Jai Sai Foundation, Nagpur. The tournament will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm on July 23 and will immediately be followed by the first round. The number of rounds will depend on the number of participants. The total prize money will be Rs 21,000. Trophies will be awarded to the top three players of the tournament along with cash prizes. Trophies will also be awarded to boys and girls separately in U-7, 9, 11 and 13 age groups. More details can be had from Sheetal Panbude and Sushant Jumde.