Rapid chesss tourney tomorrow

Nagpur, Nagpur District 58th Weekend Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association will be held on August 21 at NDCA Hall, DNC Sports Complex, Congress Nagar.

The first round will start at 9.30 am on Sunday. The entry fee will be ₹ 200 per participant and will be accepted from 8 am to 9 am on August 21. For further details interested can Pravin Pantawane (9372560695).