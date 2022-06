Raut wins double crown in carrom

Kunal Raut of Mahasagar claimed twin titles whereas Lokmat's Pankaj Najpande and Chittaranjan Nagdevte emerged runners-up in the doubles event in Ankur Seeds Carrom Tournament organised by Nagpur Press Club and Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur at Press Club, Civil Lines on Sunday. Raut, playing his maiden media tournament, emerged champion in singles as well as Doubles categories. In the doubles, Raut partnered with Vinod Suryawanshi to wrest the title. The prize distribution function was graced by district collector R Vimala. Executive director of Anukue Seeds Vishal Umalkar was the guest of honour.

Press Club President Pradip Kumar Maitra, Secretary Bramhashankar Tripathi, SJAN President Dr Ram Prakash, secretary Paritosh Pramanik, Tournament Convenor Charudatta Kahu also shared the dais.

Results

DOUBLES (FINAL): Vinod Suryawanshi & Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Pankaj Najpande & Chittaranjan Nagdeote (Lokmat) 25-8;

THIRD PLACE: Paritosh Pramanik & Nasim Shaikh (The Hitavada) bt Mahesh Sarangi & Manish Shriwas 25-8;

SEMIFINALS: Vinod Suryawanshi & Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Paritosh Pramanik & Nasim Shaikh (The Hitavada) 25-10; Pankaj Najpande & Chittaranjan Nagdeote (Lokmat) bt Mahesh Sarangi & Manish Shriwas 25-4.

MEN’s SINGLES (FINALS): Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Vijay Thakur (RNO news agency) 25-0;

THIRD PLACE: Pankaj Najpande (Lokmat) bt Kartik Lokhande (Hitvada) 25-0;

SEMIFINALS: Kunal Raut (Mahasagar) bt Pankaj Najpande (Lokmat) 25-1; Vijay Thakur (RNO news agency) bt Kartik Lokhande (Hitavada) 25-0.