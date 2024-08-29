RBI 'D', PNB enter final

In the first semi-final, RBI 'D' defeated Bank of Maharashtra 3-0 whereas PNB entered the final defeating Bank of India(BOI) 2-1. The final will be played on Sunday

At the outset, the tournament was inaugurated at the hands of zonal manager, Bank of Maharashtra Rahul Waghmare. BSC vice- president Sharad Padhye welcomed the chief guest by offering a floral bouquet. Rahul Waghmare, in his inaugural address appreciated the efforts of Bankers Sports Council in holding the tournament for consecutive 57 years and also offered to provide all sorts of help in holding various Bank sports activities from the bank. He also expressed that such sporting activities helps to relieve bankers from the monotonous banking job and helps them to improve their output in bank activities.

Siddhartha Narnaware, chief referee was welcomed by BSC joint secretary Tribhovan Meshram. BSC secretary Prafulla Nandedkar conducted the proceedings of the function while Tribhovan Meshram proposed a vote of thanks.

ResultsTeam events QF: PNB beat SBI(A) 2-1 (Avinash Ravani (PNB) beat A B Roka (SBI)

21-7, 4-25, 25-13; Mangesh Godbole (PNB) beat Vikramaditya Gupta ( SBI) 25-3,25-4

Mohan Baisware (PNB) lost to Vivek Buit (SBI) 4-24, 0-25.

Semis: RBI (D) beat BOM 3-0 (Nikhil Dhawale (RBI) beat Pradeep Fulpatil 18-25, 25-4, 24-11,

Abdul Sagir (RBI) beat Vikas Lokhande (BOM) 25-0, 25-0, Harish Hedau ( RBI) beat Pravin Gurang ( BOM) 25-0, 25-0); PNB beat BOI 2-1 (Sumit Meshram bt Krunal Gumgaonkar 25-0, 25-0, Avinash Ravani beat Yogesh Samudre 25-10, 5-17, 28-4, Mangesh Godbole lost to Raju Katare 13-12, 5-25, 1-25).