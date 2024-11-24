RCB picks up Jitesh for Rs 11 cr, Thakur for Rs 1.5 cr by Punjab

Jitesh was at a base price of Rs 1 crore and after Chennai, Lucknow and Delhi bid for him, RCB joined in at Rs 4.6 crore. Jitesh could have been sold for Rs 7 crore to RCB but PBKS opted to use their Right to Match. Keen to have an explosive middle-order batter in their ranks, RCB shelled out Rs 11 crore on him.

Last year, Jitesh, who was the vice captain of Punjab Kings, played 14 matches. Earlier he has also represented Mumbai

Indians in the past. Pacer Yash Thakur sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 1.6 crore. Thakur, who played for Lucknow last season played 10 matches for LSG and has recovered from a shin injury at NCA in Bengaluru and is part of Vidarbha team at SMAT in Vizag.

Left handed batter Atharva Taide was roped in straight away by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the base price. Vidarbha opener Taide was picked by Punjab Kings last year but the left-handed batter managed to get only two

matches to show his skills. Vidarbha's professional cricketer Karun Nair went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh as an uncapped player.