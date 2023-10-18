RCOEM men, women reign supreme

In the women's group, St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering secured the second place and Dr. Ambedkar College Deekshahboomi claimed the third place.

In the men's group, St. Vincent Pallotti Colleg and YCCE finished second and third respectively. Director of SVPCET Dr. Paul Chandrankunnel, assistant director James Thomas, principal Dr. S V Gole and sports in-charge Dr. Ashlesha Ingole , Director of Physical Education at RTMNU Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, principal of Kalode Mahavidyalaya , Dr. Nitin Jangitwar graced the prize distribution ceremony.