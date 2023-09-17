Rege, Madavi reign supreme

The tournament was co-sponsored by NK Gard Foundation and Diffusion Engineers Limited and was organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at Dhanwate National College Sports Complex.

In the men’s singles final, top seed Rege quelled the spirited challenge of Devesh Jena 21-15, 16-21, 24-22 to clinch the title.

In the women’s section, Shourya Madavi downed Ditisha Somkuwar 20-22, 21-14, 21-16 in a hard-fought three games to emerge champion.

In the boys Under-17 singles, Priyanshu Dubey beat Sparsh Kawale 13-21, 21-15, 21-15 to claim the crown while in the girls’ category, Sai Jais emerged winner after she beat Ditisha Somkuwar 13-21, 21-11, 25-23.

The Under-15 boys title went to Shaurya Kumar who defeated Harshit Nerkar 23-21, 21-12 while Fizza Akbani stunned top seed Ditisha Somkuwar 21-4, 21-19 to run away with the title.

The prizes were distributed by Ashish Deshmukh, Ex-MLA. Chitra Garg, Nilu Garg, Anita Vijaykar Director, CSR, Kundatai Vijaykar, President, NDBA), Gurdeep Singh Arora., Bhavesh Deshmukh were also present. Aditya Galande was the chief referee.

Other Results

(All Final)

BS U-9: Shreeansh Naidu (1) bt Kartik Naidu 9-21, 21-18, 21-18; GS U-9 Akshita Dorshatwar bt Ira Rokade 22-20, 21-14; BS U-11: Vihan Nimkar (1) bt Avinash Khiratkar 21-18, 21-16; GS U-11: Anudhya Satpute (1) bt Aradhya Gupta 21-9, 21-13; BS U-13: Aditya Yaul (1) bt Hridaan Singh 21-10, 21-9; GS U-13: Vaishnavi Manglekar (1) bt Sanvi Ghate 21-19, 21-12.