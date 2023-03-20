Registrations for (ASE) of IIT-HOME to open from March 23

To register for the examination, students need to fill the online registration form on IIT-HOME website and upload a copy of their photograph and std. X Board Admit Card. Registration charges for the examination, Rs. 900 are to be paid online. Students from economically weak background may register for ASE by paying Rs. 300. IIT-HOME also offers Means cum Merit Scholarship to such students who cannot afford the two year fees of IIT-HOME.

Students who need guidance with their decision about whether to choose engineering as a career option or not, IIT-HOME is running a campaign called “Look before you Leap” which helps students self-evaluate their engineering aptitude.

In case of any queries, visit IIT-HOME website - www.true-education.org. You may also visit IIT-HOME office at 15, New Ramdaspeth, East High Court Road, Nagpur between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm on weekdays.