Riddhima ton powers Vidarbha

Asked to bat first, Vidarbha notched up 207 runs, thanks to Riddhima Maradwar’s fine century. She made 106 off 113 balls with 14 boundaries. She added 74 runs for the ninth wicket with Dhanashree Gujar (18*).

Vidarbha bowlers then made short work of Mizoram batters, dismissing them for 58 in 30.3 overs.

Dharvi Temburne was the pick of the Vidarbha bowlers, picking four wickets for 8 runs. She was well-supported by Yashshri Soley (3/16) and Dhanashree (2/21).

BRIEF SCORES:

Vidarbha 207 all out in 45.2 overs (Riddhima Maradwar 106, Nimisha 22; Jacinta 3/37, Zothan Sangi 3/48)

Mizoram 30 all out in 30.3 overs (Yashshri Soley 3/16, Dharvi Temburne 4/8, Dhanashree 2/21)

Result: Vidarbha won by 149 runs