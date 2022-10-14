Ridheema qualifies for main draw

Nagpur, Oct 14

Promising city shuttler Ridheema Sarpate qualified for the main draw in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament on Friday.

In the final qualifying round of U-15 girls singles, Ridheema defeated angel Punera of Uttarakhand 15-12,15-12 in 25 minutes to clinch a berth in the main draw.

Ridheema, who trains under coach Kunal Dasarwar at the Dhanwate National College

Ridheema also reach in U-17 girls qualifying final round but could not make it to main draw she lost to Sanvi Aneja of Haryana 11-15,13-15 .