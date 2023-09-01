Ritika-Simran enter semis

In the round of 16 , Ritika and Simran beat Dorcos Ajoke and Aminat Llori of the host nation Nigeria 21-9, 21-7. In the quarter Ffnals they faced Husina Kobogabe and Gladyz Mbabazi. Ritika and Simran beat them in straight games with the score reading 21-13 and 21-19 Ritika and Simran play at Suchitra Academy at Hyderabad. In the semi finals they will face second seed South African pair Amy Ackerman and Deidre Laurens.