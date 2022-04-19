Ritika-Simran make it to elite group

After making it to the second league stage of the trials, the 2019 girls doubles national champions Ritika and Simran played their first match against Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta. They beat them 21-12, 21-19 in straight two games. . In the second league match they go better of Vennala K and Shriyansh 20-22, 21-15, 21-9 to secure themselves for the elite group, in their three-match against their childhood idols Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy, Ritika Simran went down 15-21, 15-21.

Reacting to the trials Ritika said from Delhi that they are very happy to make it to the top 4 stage , which brightens their chances to make it to the Indian team for the various prestigious tournaments. She is very thankful to her coach Ajay Dayal, Suchitra academy where she s practiced with Simran, MBA, NDBA and her Hislop college for their support. Simran said in their young days , she with Ritika used to dream of playing against Sikki and Ashwini, the hard work they put in gave results and they got a chance to compete with them. She was very happy with the result and said they will put in all their efforts in the coming matches.