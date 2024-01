Ritika-Simran wins doubles title, Rohan runners-up

In the women doubles final, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi defeated Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar 21-7 21-13 in straight two games. Earlier in the semis they defeated Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande who were retired hurt after the score was 13-8.

However, giant killer Rohan Gurbani settled for silver medal and he lost the final to Darshan Pujari12-21, 13-21.

Former minister Sunil Kedar distributed the prizes in the presence of NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, deputy sports director ShekharPatil, chief referee Uday Sane , deputy chief referee Viswas Deswandikar , Milind Deshmukh (Course Coordinator), Aniruddha Joshi (Match Control), NDBA treasurer Anant Apte, vice president

Shriram Purohit, joint secretary Bhavana Agrey , EC members Bhavesh Deshmukh and Gurdeep Singh Arora.

.Results

Men's singles semis: Rohan Gurbani bt Pratmesh Kulkarni, 21-13, 21-10; Darshan Pujari bt Varun Kapur 21-16,21-16 .Final: Darshan Pujari bt Rohan Gurbani 21-12, 21-13 .

Women singles SF: Shruti Mundada (1) bt Aarya Korgaonkar 21-18, 21-14; Aalisha Naik bt Raksha Kandasamy18-21, 21-14, 21-11. Final: Aalisha Naik bt Shruti Mundada 21-17, 21-13

Men's doubles semis: Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale bt Akshan Shetty and Deep Rambhiya 21-17, 21-17 ; Akshay Raut and Kabir Kanzarkar bt . Abhyuday Choudhary and Zhakuo Seyie 21-14,21-12 . Final: Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuval ebt Akshay Raut and Kabir Kanzarkar, , 18-21 21-10 21-9 . Women doubles SF: Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi bt Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande 13-8 Ret, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar (2) bt Nikkita Joseph and Sonali Mirkhelkar 23-21,24-22 . Final: Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi bt Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prerana Alvekar, , 21-7 21-13 . Mixed doubles SF: Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang bt Akshan Shetty and Ahillya Harjani 21-12, 19-21, 22-20 Pratik Ranade and Mahek Nayak bt Nihar Kelkar and Kripi Sajwan 21-16,21-19 .

Final: Pratik Ranade and Mahek Nayak bt Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang 24-22, 19-21, 21-14 .