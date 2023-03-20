Ritika-Simran wins West Zone title

Nagpur, Sept 10

Keeping up to their reputation as one of the best doubles pair of the country Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi won the women's doubles title at the West Zone individual event held here at Parbhani. Maharashtra had already finished as champions in the senior team event before the start of individual events.

In the semi finals Ritika and Simran beat Karishna Khardikar and R Shivani Pillai 21-13 and 21-9 to reach the finals. In the summit clash Ritika and Simran taught a lesson or two to their young opponents Aishwarya Mehta and Priyanka Pant and beat them 21-10, 21-11 to lift the title. Both the players have thanked their coaches and association for their support.