Ritika-Simrna state champions

Nagpur, July 29

Keeping up to their top billing and title favourites, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi claimed the womens doubles title at the Senior State Selection tournament held at Nanded.

In the finals against Anagha Karandikar and Yogita Salve, Ritika and Simran beat them 21-11, 21-15 and thus kept their unbeaten record intact at the State tournaments since last many years.