Ritika-Simrna state champions

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2022 12:21 AM2022-07-31T00:21:09+5:302022-07-31T00:21:09+5:30

Nagpur, July 29 Keeping up to their top billing and title favourites, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi claimed the ...

Ritika-Simrna state champions | Ritika-Simrna state champions

Ritika-Simrna state champions

Next

Nagpur, July 29

Keeping up to their top billing and title favourites, Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi claimed the womens doubles title at the Senior State Selection tournament held at Nanded.

In the finals against Anagha Karandikar and Yogita Salve, Ritika and Simran beat them 21-11, 21-15 and thus kept their unbeaten record intact at the State tournaments since last many years.

Open in app
Tags :Simran singhiSimran singhiRitika thakerAnagha Karandikar