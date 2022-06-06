Riya shines as Rising Foundation win

Riding on Riya Daiya's brace Rising Foundation defeated City Police 3-2 in their Group B opener of the women’s section of the Baidyanath Six-A-Side Hockey Tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Assocaition at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground on Monday evening.

Prerna Lonare put Rising Foundation ahead in the 6th minute of play. But City Police levelled within two minutes through Poonam Shende. Riya scored her first goal in the 17th minute but Poonam sounded the board again converting a penalty stroke in the third quarter (22nd) to draw parity.

Riya then scored the winner in the 25th minute to give her side an exciting win.

In women group, Wings Club defeated Ira International 1-0. Thanks to Muskan Upadhyay who scored an all-important goal in the 28th minute. In a high scoring match in the school girls category, Ira International drubbed Kids World 8-0. Palak Sharma and Yashasvi Kubde strike thrice whereas Samiksha and Purva Dhandare sounded the board once.