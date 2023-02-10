Rohit achieves rare milestone as a captain

Second Test ton for Rohit at Jamtha

This is Nagpur-born Rohit Sharma’s second century at this venue. Earlier on November 24, 2019, he scored an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka. That knock helped India to win the match by an innings and 239 runs. This is also his first century against Australia. His earlier best was 63 not out at Melbourne in 2018.

Murphy second bowler to take

5 wickets on debut at Jamtha

After Australian off spinner Jeson Krejza, Todd Murphy became second bowler to take five wicket haul on the debut VCA Jamtha. He ttrapped Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat leg before to achieve the feat. Earlier in 2008 when the first test match between India and Australia was played here, Krejza claimed total 12 wickets in the match including a ffive-wickethaul. Before Murphy three Australian off spinners including Peter Taylor 6/78 vs Eng Sydney 1986/87, Jason Krejza 8/215 vs Ind Nagpur 2008/09 and Nathan Lyon 5/34 vs SL Galle 2011 claimed five wicket haul on debut.

First Test run with a boundary for SKY

The first run in Test cricket for debutant Surya Kumar Yadav who is known for his orthodox shots came with a four. After departure of Cheteshwar Pujaja, Surya played one ball dot to Murtpy and then swept to square for a boundary.

Kohli, SKY disappoint cricket fans

The cricket fans who turned up in large numbers to witness their cricket icon Virat Kohli and explosive debutant Surya Kumar Yadav returned disappointed as they backed to the pavilion cheaply. Kohli contributed 12 whereas SKY 8 before both becoming victims of Murphy and Lyon respectively.

Happy hunting venue for Jadeja

VCA Jamtha has proved happy hunting venue for Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja . He had made his Test debut in 2012-2013 against South Africa at this venue and took four wickets and scored 12 runs. Making a comeback recovering from injury he not only took five-wicket haul against Australia in the ongoing Test but also scored unbeaten valuable half century.