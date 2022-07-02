Role of sports journalists highlighted

Nagpur, July 2

Social worker and trustee of Vanrai Girish Gandhi highlighted the role of sports journalists and how they create an impact through their work during the International Sports Journalists’ Day programme organised by Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) at its office situated in Vivekanand Nagar on Saturday.

He was speaking as a chief guest of the SJAN event held to felicitate city's veteran sports journalists.

Veteran sports journalists -- Sudhir Tupkar, Shyam Sarvate, Roland Lancelot, Prashant Indurkar, Prabhakar Kapshe, Datta Wazalwar and Sanjay Lokhande -- were feted at the hands of Gandhi. Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) Sharad Suryawanshi was the guest of honour.

Gandhi hailed sports journalists on the occasion. "Sports organisations, coaches, managers and NGOs play a major role in taking sports forward. However, there are some elements in society that create hurdles when initiatives are being taken. During such difficult times, sports journalists play a pivotal role in successful conduct of activities by raising issues," said Gandhi.

Suryawanshi emphasised that it was comprehensive coverage in print media that helped solve some tricky shortcomings at the city's only synthetic track. He also highlighted how news reports inspire players and their families. It also creates a difference in the lives of players from a humble background.

The 88-year-old Sarvate, who had worked for as many as five newspapers and was a renowned Marathi commentator, donated Rs.25,000 to SJAN before he narrated few of the interesting stories of his journey as a journalist.

Earlier, SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur welcomed the chief guest and guest of honour and made introductory remarks. Naresh Shelke compered the programme, while Secretary Paritosh Pramanik proposed a vote of thanks.