RR retains Dubey for Rs 80L , Umesh remains unsold

Last season Dubey hogged the limelight when Shubham was picked by Rajasthan Royals after an intense bidding war for Rs 5.80 crore. In this auciton, Dubey's base price was Rs 30 lakh.

Vidarbha's pace sensation DrshanNalkande was sold to Delhi Capitals for his base prize of Rs 30 lakh. Nalkande had played three seasons for Gujarat. In six matches he had taken six wickets.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav's IPL journey began in 2009 with Delhi Capitals. He stayed with Delhi Capitals till 2013. Yadav played two seasons for the Kolkata-based franchise before moving to Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024.

His best season in the IPL to date came in 2018 when he picked up 20 wickets in 14 games while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Overall, Umesh has played 148 games in the IPL and has taken 144 wickets.