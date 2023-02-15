RTMNU bags five medals in wushu

Shivnai Diwase of Agnihotri Mahavidyalaya bagged a gold medal in the said championship whereas Ashlesha Verma, Janhavi Tichule and Ruchita Tembhekar jointly secured a silver medal. Aryan Yadav and Drushti Nerikar also won bronze medals. Praful Gajbhiye and Dr Shrirma Aglawe were the coaches. The vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sanjay Chaudhary, pro VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe, registrar Dr Raju Hiwse, director of Department of Sports Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr Vivek Singh, Prof. Sharad Bakhade and others have congratulated the players.