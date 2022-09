RTMNU skating, woodball teams out

Nagpur, June 22

The sports department of Rashtraant ukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has announced a skating men and women teams for the All India Inter-University Championships to be held at Visakhapatnam from June 30.

Teams Men: Devender Sharma (Road Race 100, 500, Rink Road 500 mtrs), Aditya Rokde (Road 100, Rink 500, Rink 1000), Vineet Raj Francis (Road 500, Rink 500, Rink 1000), Tejas Sadar (Road 10000, Rink 1000, Rink 10000), Tejas Kadu (Road 100, Road 10000, Rink 10000), Harshwardha Tijare (Road 500, Rink 500, Road 10000).

Women: Janhvi Kadu (Road 500, Road 10000, Rink 10000P2P), Aditee Dhande (Raod 500, Rink 500, Road 100), Shruti Lute (Road 500, Rink 500, Road 100).

The men’s woodball team will participate in the All India Inter University Championships to be held at Jaipur from June 27.

The team (Fairway): Ashok Kumar Meena, Pranay Malokar, Meetkumar Trivedi, Manipal Kumar, Bhushan Pathak, Vikram Yadav, Amit Mehto, Vinayadhar Dwivedi, Rohit Bangare, Umesh Surjuse, Harish Choubey, Ramakant Chavhan, Atharva Bhamkar, Omprakash Nithalwal, Sahil Fating, Gaurav Sarode.

Men (Stroke): Badal Mannerao, Vivek Kumar Meena, Harish Saw, Omkar Singh, Jitendra Yadav, Samir Deodhar, Krishna Choube, Nilesh Dahagonkar, Saurav Shende, Sandesh Gandhe, Mandar Khanvilkar, Himanshu Dipani, Dilip Palsaniya, Dnyaneshwar Sawarkar, Rahul Padoriya, Sarang Navglare.

Women: (Fairway): Ishika Sahare, Harshala Ghatole, Juhi Raut, Ujala Mishra, Payal Thakre, Radhika Tiwari, Pooja Amte, Khusbhu Dongardive, Tanuja Thakur, Nikita Thawkar, Prachi Gautam, Pratiksha Thakre, Sakshi Yadwar, Vishakha Ganorkar, Vaishnavi Mohantpure, Achal Mundane.