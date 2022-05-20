RTMNU to conduct exam in offline mode, and in MCQ format

Nagpur University RTMNU is going to hold exams for the final year in June. According to the updates UG (Undergraduate) final year exam is likely to be conducted from 8th June 2022. While the exams for PG (Postgraduate) final year are going to be held from 15th June.

The exam is going to conduct in offline mode, now the reports are coming that the exam format will be in Multiple Choice Question, MCQ. The officials also stated that exam will be held in respective colleges of the students. According to the reports students will get a total duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes to attempt the exams. A paper of 50 questions will be given to students out of which students will have to attend only 40 questions.

Earlier the officials of Nagpur Unversity declared the exam in online mode, but later Maharashtra education sector cleared all the announcements and said that in-state the exam will be held in offline mode.