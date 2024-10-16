Ruby Colts in command against Adv XI

At Pandav College ground, Roby Colts were all out for 262 in first innings. In reply, Advocate XI were bundled out for 93. Thanks to Sammesh Deshmukh and Dushyant Tekan who shared eight wickets between them. Following on AdvocateXI made two runs without losing any wicket.

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground, batting first Eleven Star Cricket Club made 278 all out in 76.4 overs in the first innings. In reply, Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club made 34/0 in 10 overs. They were still trailing by 244 runs.

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla Navniketan Cricket Club scored 241 all out in 66.4 overs. In reply, Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee lost two wickets for 125 runs.

Brief scores

At Pandav College Ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings 262 all out in 60.4 overs (Shantanu Rajput 86, Sachin Kataria 68; Aditya Kukde 5/67, Hrushikesh Pawar 4/52). Advocate XI CC 1st innings 93 all out in 22.1 overs (Sanmesh Deshmukh 4/22, Dushyant Tekan 4/22); Advocate XI 2nd innings (Following on) 2/0 in 4 overs.

Match situation: Advocate XI Trail by 167 runs

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 278 all out in 76.4 overs (Bhrath Naidu 60, Adhyayan Daga 96; Arya Dugugkar 3/53), Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 1st innings 34/0 in 10 overs

Match situation: MRCC trail by 244 runs

At VCA’s Jamtha Stadium

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 211 all out in 65.3 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 43, Aniduddha Choudhary 41, Vaibhav Chandekar 46; Aaditya Khilote 5/89, Pravin Rokade 5/73) Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 65/3 in 25 overs (Kedar Jagtap 32 batting) Match Situation: Reshimbagh Gymkhana trail by 146 runs

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings 241 all out in 66.4 overs (Aditya Ahuja 56, Akshay Agarwal 47, Varun Palandurkar 40; Himanshu Shinde 5/72) Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 1st innings 125/2 in 23 overs (Vandit Joshi 77)

Match Situation: Anurag CC tail by 116 run