Ruby Colts record massive victory

In their first innings, Ruby Colts made 249. In reply, Anurag were all out for 196 and thus conceded first innings lead. In the second essay, Ruby, riding on the unbeaten century of Rohit Binka r(156) declared their innings for 267 for 3. Chasing 316 runs for victory, Anurag were all out for 110. Thanks to Sanmesh Deshmukh who ripped through the batting line up and claimed five wicket haul conceding 32 runs.

In other matches, Indian Gymkhana recorded victory over Navniketan on the basis of first innings lead. Reshimbagh Gymkhana defeated Eleven Star by four wickets whereas Advocate SI defeated VMV by five wickets.

Brief scores

At NSSM ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 249 all out in 63.4 overs (Digvijay Tiwari 62, Varun Bisht 107; Aryan Khan 5/70, Abhishek Pathak 5/83)

Anurag Kamptee CC 1st innings: 196 all out in 53.4 overs (Anmol Damle 46; Dharmendra Thakur 4/31, Risab Oberai 3/46)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings: 267/3 decl. in 50 overs (Rohit Binkar 156 not out, Varun Bisht 65)

Anurag Kamptee CC 2nd innings: 110 all out in 27.3 overs (Sanmesh Deshmukh 5/32, Varun Bisht 3/36

Result: Ruby Colts won by 206 runs

At DY Patil Sports Academy Ground

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings: 362 all out in 79.5 overs (Prabhal Choukhande 110, Neel Atahley 111, Gaurav Dhoble 62; Yash Kadam 4/131, Shantanu Chikhale 3/83)

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 311 all out in 75.3 overs (Avesh Shaikh 53, Aditya Ahuja 47, Varun Palandurkar 63, Darshan Patel 42, Shantanu Chikhale 51; Parth Rekhade 6/113)

Result: Match drawn; Indian Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead

At Central Railway Ground, Nagpur

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 259 all out in 57.1 overs (Akash Kumar 43, Bharath Naidu 41, Tejas Soni 68; Pravin Rokade 4/57, Rahul Dongarwar 3/33, Aaditya Khilote 3/58)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 132 all out in 41.3 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 35; Manish Patel 7/34)

Eleven Star Cricket Club 2nd innings 105 all out in 31.1 overs (Bharath Naidu 42; Pravin Rokade 6/27)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings 236/6 in 57.5 overs (Siddharth Yeltiwar 59, Kedar Jagtap 82, Shreeyog Pawar 33 n.o.; Tejas Soni 3/42)

Result: Reshimbagh Gymkhana won by 4 wickets

At SB City College Ground, Nagpur

VMV CC 1st innings 227 all out in 69 overs (Himanshu Bante 94, Devanand Zade 39; Mandar Ghodmare 5/77)

Advocate XI CC 1st innings 211 all out in 37.2 overs (Pawan Chandel 65; Lavkush Yadav 6/44)

VMV CC 2nd innings 137 all out in 37.2 overs (Amit Rohankar 41; Aditya Kukde 4/57)

Advocate XI CC 2nd innings 154/5 in 29.2 overs (Sharajal Jain 34, Anuj Lande 39, Vishesh Tiwari 35; Utkarsh Singhal 3/47)

Result: Advocate XI CC won by 5 wickets

At VCA Kalamna Ground, Nagpur

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 1st innings 202 all out in 54.5 overs (Tushar Kadu 57, Updesh Rajput 70; Sanyog Bhagwat 5/41)

All India Reporter 254 all out in 61.2 overs (Mohit Nachankar 43, Kshitiz Dahiya 94, Mayank Jasore 46, Siddharth Koli 36; Aditya Titarmare 5/78, Ganesh Bhosale 4/67)

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 2nd innings 185 all out in 52 overs (Siddhesh Wath 64, Rinku Chhikara 56; Kaustubh Salve 5/61, Sanyog Bhagwat 2/23)

All India Reporter 2nd innings 134/3 in 23.1 overs (Siddhesh Kantode 40, Kshitiz Dahiya 39, Siddharth Koli 32 n.o.)

Result: All India Reporter won by 7 wickets

At Citi Gymkhana Ground

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings 122 all out in 37.5 overs (Harsh Shankpal 49; Nachiket Bhute 5/20, Gaurav Farde 3/32)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings 179 all out in 46.4 overs (Nachiket Bhute 35, Gaurav Farde 32; Akshay Dullarwar 3/34, Ankush Tammiwar 3/37)

Lipton Cricket Club 2nd innings 197 all out in 49.4 overs (Aniruddha Choudhary 96, Akshay Dullarwar 47; Nachiket Bhute 3/27, Gaurav Farde 6/67)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 2nd innings 141/6 in 29.2 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 37, Vedant Jajoo 64; Ankush Tammiwar 6/32)

Result: Ministerial Services Sports Club won by 4 wickets