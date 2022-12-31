Ruby drub Sahas by seven wickets

Batting first Sahas scored 165 for four in 25 overs. Opener Arnav Mahajan top scored with 33 hitting three boundaries. Om Dhotre (30) and Naman Vaidya (29) were other scorers.

For Ruby, Siddharth Panwar claimed three wickets for 21 runs.

In reply, Ruby achieved the target in 21.1 overs losing just three wickets. Left-handed Siddharth Panwar slammed 48 not out in 29 balls hitting eight boundaries and one six. He was well supported by Sarvesh Ikhankar who scored 56-ball 42. Opener Aryan Bais contributed 31.

Panwar was declared man-of-the-match for his all-round performance.