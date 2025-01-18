Running gives relief from stress

Education for all-round development

At Central Provincial School's Velahari, Rameshwari branch, we provide the best and all-round education to the students and for this modern methods are used. Through this, we prepare the students for the competitive present. Modern digital boards are provided to the students. Counseling is done to raise their psychological level, they are given library and computer room, art, music and dance along with AI and robotic subjects and physical education. Physical fitness is very important for mental health and intellectual development. By emphasizing on physical education, our school also helps in making many students professional players. Students are prepared for competitive examinations from childhood and for this special initiatives are run by the school.

Megha Naranware, Director, Central Provincial School