Running is a way of life: Atul Goel

Nagpur, March 10

According to the managing director of Goel Ganga Group Dr Atul Goel, nowadays running has become a way of life and everybody should involve themselves in physical activities to remain fit and fine.

He was interacting with Lokmat Times ahead of Plasto Tank and Pipe presents Nappur Maha Marathon powered by Glocal Square.

Dr Goel who himself is a sports lover said, “ The Covid pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical fitness. Those who had a weak immunity were affected by Covid. People gradually realised the importance of fitness and now we can see that more people have started running and jogging as compared to pre-Covid period”.

Dr Goel said during pandemic the running and cyclings clubs have increased in the cities like Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune. Marathon has become community and the media has also highlighted the running culture”.

While appreciating Lokmat's initiative of organising the Mahamarahton, Dr Goel said, “ Lokmat group is doing a great job by organising marathon. I am confident that the strength of the athletes will increase this time as compared to earlier editions. The main reason behind it is that new participants who just have started running and jogging will enroll themselves.”

While highlighting the scientific importance of running Dr Goel said, “ Running easily consumes the body fats but for that one must reduce the overweight. Instead of covering maximum distance one should gradually increase the speed and that will be better for the health”, he said.Dr Gole said around 100 emplyoess of Goel Ganga group will participate in the Mahamarathon.

Glocal Square first phase

to start by December end

Speaking about Glocal Square World Trade Centre project in Nagpur, Dr Goel informed that first phase of the project will be launched by December 2022 end. “ The redevelopment project was pending since 1966. We started the actual construction in 2014 but then it was delayed due to limitations and Corona pandemic. Now, we are aiming to complete the first phase of the project by December 2022 end, and second phase by December 2023”. The WTC project will bring Nagpur on the global map,” he said. Dr Goel also said around 15,000 people will get employment after the completion of the whole project which will have Metro connectivity.

