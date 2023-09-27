Sahajveer, Vritika U-13 chess champs

In the Under-13 open group, Sahajveer, Rutam Yogesh Zanwar and Yuval Sunil Mohurle all scored six points out of seven rounds. However Sahajveer was declared winner on the basis of better tie break score followed by Rutam on second place. Yuval stood third in merit list. Amitav Ramteke had to be content with fourth position.

In the Girls Under-13 Group, Vritika Game and Shraddha Bajaj both scored 6.5 points and were way ahead of the other participating players. On the basis of tie break scores, Vritika Game was declared champion whereas Shraddha got the Runners-up position. Bhakti Vonod Titarmare scored 5 points to finish third while Prissha Rathod was placed fourth with 4.5 points to her credit.

Sahajveer Maras & Rutam Yogesh Zanwar in Open Under-13 Group and Vritika Game & Shraddha Bajaj in Girls Under-13 group shall represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra Under-13 Chess Championship to be held later this year.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Kamal Chandwani, Director, Kids Universe Laxmandas School of Scholors Preschool and Day Care who is also working as Professor in KDK College of Engineering. Coach Akash Rewatkar, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas were present on the occasion.S. S. Soman conducted the proceedings and also proposed vote of thanks.