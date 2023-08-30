Sahas thrash SB City by nine wickets

Batting first S B City’s inning never got going and folded out on 37. Tanish Fekarikar and Naman Vaidya were wrecker in chief claiming 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Sahas Cricket Club scored required runs in less than 6 overs losing just one wicket in process. Sahas’s Naman Vaidya scored quickfire 31 in 18 balls.

At Kurvey’s highschool ground , Sai Cricket Club opting to bat first scored 124 . Arjun Wankhade contrubuted 20 runs whereas Durgesh Parbat scored 18 runs. SGCA’s Lokesh Dharmale and Amitesh Gavande took 3 wickets each. In reply, SGCA chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand. Arjun Deshmukh scored unbeaten 50 with good support from Veer Chikhalkar who scored 44.

At WCL ground, with the help of Sanshrutya Kalaskar’s 73 runs Reshimbagh Cricket Club posted 157 runs on the board against Sapphire Cricket Clu . From Sapphire, Arnav Jain claimed four wickets . In reply Sapphire could score only 67 runs. From Reshimbagh , Vrishank Thawkar snared 3 wickets whereas Ajay Ghule and Devansh Thakregot 2 wickets each .

With the help of all round performance from Yash Rathod, Orange City Cricket Academy (OCCA) downed Royal Cricket Club by 10 runs in a thrilling encounter at Mecosabagh ground . Batting first OCCA posted 149 in 30 overs with Vedant Fad top scoring 32 . Ashish Khemani (24) , From Royal, Ronit Sadhwani and Vishesh Chawda took two wickets each . In reply Royal scored 139/7 with Ujwal Bhatia scoring 26. Yash Rathod from OCCA got three wickets.