Sai Baba XI clinch RPCL-6 crown

Opener Vaibhav Chandekar smashed a 26-ball 65 as Sai Baba XI pipped Sansui XI by four runs to clinch the Royal Premier Cricket League (RPCL- Season 6 title. The tournament was organized by the Royal Cricket Association. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy while the runners-up got Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

Riding on Chandekar’s big knock, Sai Baba XI posted 100 runs from eight overs. Sumit Singh Rajput scored 29 from 19 deliveries.

In reply, Sansui XI fell short by just four runs as they managed 96 from eight overs. Akash Khushwant was the top scorer with 53 runs. For Sai Baba XI, Tilesh Patel took three wickets while Avinash Masram took two.

The prize distribution function was done by Corporator Vicky Kukreja.

Rachna Sanjay Singh, Principal, St Ursula Girls High School and Junior College, Secretary Committee MRBE, Vikas Kolhekar, Principal, St Michael's School, Chandrapur, Lillian Jacob Makasare, Principal Bishop Cotton School CBSE, Moses Palparti, Headmaster, Bishop Cotton Primary School, State Board, Mohd Anis Opai, Dr Owais Talib, Dr Madan Kapre, Rahul Pandey, Nirmal Kumar Athavale and others were also present.

Kodumal Dhanrajani, Chairman, RPCL-6, Moorli Udasi, Vice-chairman, Irfan Rajjak, Secretary, RCA and RPCL-6, Sameer Rangoonwala President, Royal Cricket Association, Sunny Dudani, Rohit Kaishalwar, Tournament Director and others worked hard for the success of the tournament.