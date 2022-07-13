Saina avenges India Open loss to Malvika

In January city's international badminton player Malvika Bansod hogged the limelight by surprising London Olympic bronze medalist shuttler Saina Nehwal in India Open. However, Saina today avenged the defeat by eliminating Bansod in the Singapore Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 4, Nehwal defeated her compatriot Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted 34 minutes. Malvika was leading the first game 18-16 but Saina put all the efforts to restore parity thereafter Nehwal completely dominated the proceedings and made her way into the second round of the tournament.